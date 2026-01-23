Potch teen qualifies for Australian Open Junior Championships main draw

Potchefstroom tennis star Jahnie van Zyl (16) has started her year on a high note with qualification to the main draw of the 2026 Australian Open Junior Championships.

Potchefstroom Herald reports this is a major achievement for Van Zyl, who will compete against the top juniors in one of the four biggest tournaments on the tennis calendar.

Tough win seals qualification

Yesterday, Van Zyl beat Kokona Ishii of Japan in a thrilling match by 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 to qualify for the first round of the main draw.

At 5-3 in the final set, Van Zyl had a match point but could not convert. She then faced an uphill task, being 0/40 on her serve with three break points against her. Her steely determination and will to win shone through as she finally won her third match point in that service game.

She also had to beat Musemma Cilek of Australia by 6-4, 6-4 before overcoming Ishii for the final spot.

Local talent with international experience

The former Laerskool Mooirivier and Potchefstroom Gimnasium learner is currently ranked 96th in the world. She won two junior ITF titles in 2024 and also has four ITF doubles titles in her career.

Van Zyl is currently based in France at the French Touch Academy, close to Montpellier. A former Riaan Venter Tennis Academy (RVTA) player, she still trains with RVTA head coach Riaan Venter when she is in Potchefstroom. She put in a couple of training sessions with Venter before heading off to Australia.

Family follows the action

Her parents, Hannelie and Japie, followed the action with live scoring from Potchefstroom, while her older sister and well-known tennis player, Mari-Louise, followed the action from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, US.

“It was nerve-wracking and emotional – yet incredibly rewarding. For those who have stood in the parent’s role, you’ll understand the tension, pressure, and what you experience in those moments,” stated Japie.