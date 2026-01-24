Berg100 called off amid foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in KZN

The worsening outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in the KZN Midlands has begun to take a heavy toll on the province’s events calendar, with organisers cancelling or tightening biosecurity measures to prevent further spread of the highly contagious livestock disease.

According to The Witness, the latest casualty is the 2026 TIB Berg100 mountain bike race, a popular annual event that has been hosted in the Midlands since 2012.

Berg100 cancelled amid escalating risk

Organisers confirmed this week that the race has been cancelled due to the escalating risk posed by the outbreak in the race area.

In a statement on the event’s official Facebook page, the organisers said the decision was taken after extensive consultation with local farmers, landowners, industry experts and Cycling South Africa.

“Despite reworking multiple route options and ways to mitigate the risk, the risk of contamination remains too high. The Berg 100 has been part of this community since 2012. The livelihoods of local farmers must come first, and we won’t put them at risk,” read the statement.

Route plans scrapped

This year’s race was set to take place on a new route at the Waterwoods Equestrian Venue and Cottages in Nottingham Road, with a revised loop route.

There would have been two routes, the 100km Berg long route with 2 000m of climbing, and a distance for 19-year-olds and older.

Farmers under pressure

A number of farmers in the Midlands have been affected by FMD, leaving them scrabbling with whatever they have to save their cattle while waiting for vaccinations.

The outbreak has already placed severe pressure on farmers in the Midlands, with restrictions on livestock movement and concerns over long-term economic losses.

Wider economic impact

Organisers of the Berg100 acknowledged the ripple effect the cancellation will have beyond the farming sector, particularly on local tourism businesses, schools and charities that rely on the event as a key annual fundraiser.

“We’re deeply saddened by the impact this has on our riders, local tourism venues and the many charities and schools that benefit from the event. Our hearts go out to the farmers whose entire livelihoods are at risk,” they said.

They also thanked title sponsor TIB Insure for supporting what they described as a ‘responsible but difficult’ decision, and confirmed that all registered riders have been notified, with many opting to defer their entries to 2027.

