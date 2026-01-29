Test series kicks off in Johannesburg as Proteas face England

The sun has set on final preparations by the Spar Proteas and Vitality Roses ahead of their series, The Spar Challenge, which kicks off today at Ellis Park Arena in the City of Johannesburg.

Mossel Bay Advertiser reports the three international test match series will be played today at 18:00, Saturday at 17:00 and Sunday at 16:00.

Two hours before each of the women’s test matches, the South African men will play against the Australian Kelpies in a friendly Pre-Match Challenge.

Tickets are available on shop.netball-sa.org.za, or there will be cashless ticket sales at the door.

All matches will be shown live on SuperSport.

Commonwealth Games focus

The Citizen meanwhile reports that, according to Proteas coach Jenny van Dyk, the three-match test series will play a key role in the national netball team’s preparation for the Commonwealth Games later this year.

The SA side, ranked fifth in the world, will face their toughest opposition, with England ranked fourth, since Van Dyk was appointed head coach last year.

She felt this series would be crucial in helping the national side attempt to end a lengthy drought by securing their first Commonwealth Games medal since 1994, when they turned out at the multi-sport spectacle in Glasgow in July.

Drawn in the same group as England, a win against the Roses could be critical for the Proteas to progress to the play-offs at the Games, giving them a chance to test themselves against the former Commonwealth champions.

“I think with eyes on the Commonwealth Games, this is great preparation for us as a country to see what type of combinations work best against the combinations that they put out there,” Van Dyk said.

