Orlando Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to new signings’ debuts

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has heaped praise on new recruits Andre De Jong and Daniel Msendami following their debuts in the Buccaneers’ 2-0 victory over Magesi FC this past weekend, reports The Citizen.

Ouaddou handed a first outing to both De Jong and Msendami, who joined the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch FC and Marumo Gallants respectively during the January transfer period. Mpho Chabatsane, who was also signed by Pirates from Gallants, was an unused substitute at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

De Jong and Msendami made their debuts coming on for Mbuthuma and Moremi respectively in the second half.



“It was part of the plan to give them game time,” said Ouaddou during the post-match conference in Soweto.

“It was the right moment to show them to the fans as well, and to give them the opportunity to start in our stadium. They did well. It’s not easy to come here in a new team, they have to integrate quickly, and I think they did well. The time that I gave them, they used it well. And for me, it’s a lot of hope for us, for the future,” he said.



Ouaddou no pleased with finishing

Commenting on the game, Ouaddou said he was delighted with the result, but was not pleased with his team’s finishing in Orlando.



“We really wanted to win the game, especially for the first game of the season for our fans,” said the Moroccan.

“In terms of the quality of the football that we have played, I think it was really interesting. The phases from the building to progression and to finishing were all fantastic. I think I have to really give the players credit for that. One thing that I appreciate a lot in our game is the way that our players are able to counter press with energy,” he said.

“If I have to be a little bit tough, maybe we could have been more efficient in the last third with maybe two or three more goals at least,” he added.

Mbule and Makgopa’s absence explained

Meanwhile, Ouaddou has explained the absence of midfielder Sipho Mbule and striker Evidence Makgopa from his match-day squad on Saturday.



“It’s simply a tactical choice, regarding the profile of the opponent.

“We have a lot of games coming, especially next week. Since we are going to play every three days, it’s very important to manage the workload of the players,” explained Ouaddou.

