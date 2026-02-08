2026 Cape Gate Vaal Marathon ideal for personal bests

With not long to go, runners are being urged to secure their spots for the 2026 Cape Gate Vaal Marathon, set for March 1.

Vaalweekblad reports that this year’s event is a double celebration. It marks the 51st running of the marathon and a 30-year partnership with sponsors Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd.

The race starts and finishes at the Dick Fourie Stadium on Klip River Drive in Three Rivers and offers four distances: A 42.2km marathon, a 21.1km half marathon, a 10km road race and a 5km fun run.

The marathon route is known for being fast and flat, ideal for personal bests while still offering a challenging course that requires sustained effort.

It passes through four Vereeniging suburbs and alongside the scenic Vaal River, serving as a qualifier for the Comrades and Two Oceans marathons.

The half-marathon follows a single lap of the same route, while the 10km and 5km races feature new out-and-back courses introduced in 2025.

The marathon, praised for its well-organised event structure, well-appointed water stations and an exceptional finishing venue, attracts hundreds of runners from across the Reef.

Organisers have confirmed that no entries will be taken on race day.

All runners must preregister online via Peak Timing. For anyone looking to race, qualify or simply enjoy a fast and friendly event, there’s no time to waste – enter before it’s too late.

