Germiston father-daughter duo take on 1 526km cycle challenge for Avril Elizabeth Home

Father and daughter, Pierre and Simone du Preez, have undertaken a cycle ride to raise funds for the Avril Elizabeth Home.

Their long journey, stretching over 1 526km, will begin on February 21 when they leave Sunnyridge in the early hours of the morning to be in time to commence their cycling journey from Germiston through the Karoo Crossing.

Southern Courier reports that on February 21, they will cycle from Germiston to Parys (133km), followed by Parys to Bothaville (111km).

From Bothaville they will make their way to Hoopstad (112km), followed by Hoopstad to Kimberley (170km).

By February 25, they will depart from Kimberley to Hopetown (121km), followed by Hopetown to Britstown (129km), and then leave Britstown for Victoria West (105km).

The next stretch will cover the distance from Victoria West to Beaufort West (137km) and from there to Prins Albert (115km).

Over the last three days of their journey, from March 2 to 4, they will cycle from Prins Albert to Laingsburg (86km), then to Worcester (157km), and finally to their destination, Sea Point (150km), completing 1 526km.

The two have already gained the support of family, friends, colleagues, corporates, and acquaintances who generously sponsored them, either through an amount per kilometre, a once-off donation, or sponsorship per leg of the ride. The Avril Elizabeth Home ventured into the sports arena after a fun ride hosted by Capri Wheelers on November 30, 2025. This marked another first for the home, and they hope many will support their worthy cause

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.