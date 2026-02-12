South Coast angler earns Protea colours

Despite tough fishing conditions, South Coast angler Freek Stander delivered a standout performance at the recent National Masters Angling Championships, securing individual honours and national selection, reports the South Coast Herald.

The championships got under way last Monday and featured three days of Masters division fishing at two demanding Eastern Cape venues.

Anglers competed at Kabeljouws and Sundays River.

Challenging weather and water conditions prevailed throughout the event, resulting in limited catches across all divisions. However, consistency proved key, and Stander rose to the occasion against some of the country’s top Masters anglers.

He competed for KZN Coastal, together with Dean Pretorius, Craig Pretorius, Neil Arlow, Ian Pretorius, Jacques Venter, Riaan Vosloo, Palla Pillay and Allan Brummer.

Dean Pretorius, Craig Pretorius, Neil Arlow, Jacques Venter and Freek Stander represented Marlin Angling Club.

The KZN Coastal team finished 10th overall – a respectable result given the strength of the national field and the testing conditions encountered over the three days.

Individually, Stander’s performance was a highlight for the province. He placed fourth overall, an achievement that earned him selection to the prestigious Protea Team. This result confirms his status as one of the South Coast’s most consistent competitive anglers.

Later this year, Stander will represent South Africa at an international angling competition in Namibia, where he will compete against elite anglers from across the region.

