Markram: Discipline key for Proteas following super over drama

The Proteas captain says it is not good enough to have conceded so many extras against Afghanistan.

12 hours ago
The Proteas during their opening match against Canada at the T20 World Cup. Photo: Cricket South Africa

Proteas skipper Aiden Markram will stress the importance of good discipline in every department when they clash with New Zealand in a big Group D match at the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad today at 15:30.

The Citizen reports the South Africans needed two super overs to get the better of Afghanistan on Wednesday after Kagiso Rabada had seemingly sewn the game up by taking the final wicket at the start of the final over, just for him to be called for bowling a no-ball.

Afghanistan would go on to tie the match in regular play, while the scores were also tied after the first super over.

Rabada also bowled a wide and another no-ball in that final over.

Discipline, the big takeaway

Markram said a lot of the talk in the build-up to today’s match against the Kiwis was about maintaining discipline.

“First and foremost discipline,” said Markram when asked what the big takeaway was from the Afghanistan match.

“And not just the no-balls. We’ve conceded 22 extras in two matches; that’s a lot of runs in this format. It can hurt you.”

The opening batter added: “It feels like that result was a wake-up call. Also, realising the importance of every delivery and winning the smaller moments in each game and not putting too much importance on the final result. That will normally take care of itself.

“[Playing] two super overs is not something many of us have been a part of, it was nerve-wracking. It was a happy changeroom after we’d got over the line.”

Team makeup

Markram said discussion would be had overnight about the best combination to take on the Kiwis. The winner of the match will likely top the group. Both teams have won two games each so far.

“The reality is spin is less of a threat at night, so that’s been part of the conversation. And if there’s dew, it’s tough for the spinner. So, while we haven’t settled on a team, it’s simple to work it out.”

It would thus appear the Proteas will back just the one spinner for the match.

