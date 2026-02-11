Markram says ‘lessons to be learnt’ from Proteas’ thrilling T20 World Cup win over Afghanistan

The Proteas edged an incredible match that saw two super overs, and they are now well on course to qualify for the Super Eight stage.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram readily admitted that there are lessons to be learnt after they were pushed to the brink and needed two super overs to edge Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup pool match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The Proteas have thus won their opening two matches of the tournament, after beating Canada in their opener, which has put one foot into the Super Eight stage, and it will take an unlikely run of results for them not to progress.

It was a must-win game against Afghanistan, as the Proteas still have to face New Zealand on Saturday, and a loss would have put them into a dangerous position heading into that match.

But the clutch win, sealed by the Proteas batters in the super overs, means they go into the next game with plenty of momentum and confidence.

In the match the Proteas batted first and amassed 187/6 in their 20 overs, thanks to 61 off 28 balls (5×4; 4×6) from Ryan Rickelton, and 59 off 41 (5×4; 3×6) from Quinton de Kock.

Afghanistan responded with 187 all out, with Lungi Ngidi the star picking up 3/26 in his four overs, but the Proteas should have won in regular time after Kagiso Rabada thought he had picked up the last wicket at the start of the final over, only for it to be a no ball.

The two super overs then saw Tristan Stubbs and David Miller star, as Stubbs needed a last ball six to draw the first one at 17-all, before the Proteas won the second 23 runs to 19.

Hard to sum up

“It’s hard to sum that all up. It’s a tough competition, teams put you under immense pressure, and I think when you start putting yourselves under pressure you’re going to make life really hard for yourself,” admitted Markram after the match.

“So there are a couple of lessons that we can learn. We weren’t at our best in a few areas, which I suppose is exciting in that there is room for improvement and we can be better. But ultimately I am grateful for the win and the points.”

Markram explained that it is that decide the outcome in exciting matches like these, and in the end it was the players that executed in the super overs.

“Ultimately in super overs you are probably picking your most confident guys and who has done well throughout the game. That was Lungi and he didn’t miss by much in that first over and they got a really good total,” said Markram.

“It shows you that it is really small margins at this level, which is part of the learnings and things you need to realise and understand.

“It was the same story with Kesh (Keshav Maharaj), it’s tough being a spinner bowling with a short-straight and short-side (boundary), but we still backed him to get the job done for us and fortunately there were a lot of runs on the board.”