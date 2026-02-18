Leadership changes at Roedean School (SA) after probe into tennis fixture cancellation

The Board of Roedean School (SA) has confirmed the resignation of its chairperson, Dale Quaker, with immediate effect, alongside the release of preliminary findings from an independent investigation into the cancellation of a sports fixture against King David High School.

In a letter to parents, staff, and the broader school community on Monday, the board said Quaker’s decision followed a period of intense pressure, which had taken a toll on both him and his family, reports the Rosebank Killarney Gazette.

The board thanked him for his leadership during what it described as a particularly demanding chapter in the school’s recent history. To ensure stability and continuity, Thembi Mazibuko has been appointed interim chairperson, with Claudia Bickford-Smith named deputy interim chairperson.

Both appointments take immediate effect. Mazibuko brings more than 20 years’ experience in executive leadership, organisational strategy, and governance, while Bickford-Smith, an Old Roedeanian, has more than three decades of international education leadership and board experience.

Meanwhile, Phase One of the independent forensic investigation has established that the fixture was forfeited due to academic workshops being scheduled at the same time as the match, and that concerns raised by pupils ahead of the event were not properly escalated or managed through the correct leadership channels.

The report further found that communication failures and lapses in judgment at the leadership level compounded the situation.

The board accepted the findings, acknowledging that its initial understanding of the events had been based on incomplete information.

Phase Two of the investigation, which will examine governance structures, decision-making processes, and accountability, is currently underway and is expected to conclude within the next two weeks.

In its statement, the board reiterated its firm rejection of antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, while committing to transparency, accountability, and rebuilding trust within the school community.

The interim leadership team will focus over the next three months on strengthening governance, supporting school leadership, and engaging constructively with parents and key stakeholders.

