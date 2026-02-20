Network Sport

Western Cape teen completes 20.5km open water swim

A Mossel Bay swimmer battled currents and cold temperatures for more than nine hours to raise awareness for shark protection.

24 hours ago
Linzetta Calitz 1 minute read
Kane Johnstone. Photo: Chelsea Pieterse

And he did it!

Mossel Bay endurance athlete Kane Johnstone (19) made it safely to Glentana Beach after he swam from The Point in Mossel Bay yesterday morning. 

Mossel Bay Advertiser spoke with Johnstone moments after he set foot on the beach. 

He completed the about 20.5km between these two points in just over nine and a half hours, battling currents, the cold and more.

Asked how he felt, Johnstone was speechless for a moment, but then described it as one of the scariest, wildest experiences ever. And even though he said he felt physically ‘broken’, he didn’t hesitate when saying he would 100% do it again.

Kane Johnstone gets a medical check from Juan Barnard from By Grace Emergency Medical Service after his swim. Photo: Linzetta Calitz

His swim forms part of Project Deep and is run in partnership with the local non-profit organisation Earth Legacy Foundation.

With this event, those involved hope to raise awareness and get support from the Mossel Bay community for the proposed Mossel Bay Shark Catch Exclusion Zone.

Watch the videos:

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

24 hours ago
Linzetta Calitz 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Linzetta Calitz

This story was written by a journalist at the Mossel Bay Advertiser.

Related Articles

Lions lift 4-Day Series trophy again after emphatic victory over Warriors

3 hours ago

Lions target physical dominance over Sharks for upcoming battle in Joburg

21 hours ago

Pretoria pair set to make history on international ice in Germany

February 19, 2026

Derby clash at Ellis Park could decide top-8 hopes

February 19, 2026
Back to top button