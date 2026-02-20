Western Cape teen completes 20.5km open water swim

And he did it!

Mossel Bay endurance athlete Kane Johnstone (19) made it safely to Glentana Beach after he swam from The Point in Mossel Bay yesterday morning.

Mossel Bay Advertiser spoke with Johnstone moments after he set foot on the beach.

He completed the about 20.5km between these two points in just over nine and a half hours, battling currents, the cold and more.

Asked how he felt, Johnstone was speechless for a moment, but then described it as one of the scariest, wildest experiences ever. And even though he said he felt physically ‘broken’, he didn’t hesitate when saying he would 100% do it again.

Kane Johnstone gets a medical check from Juan Barnard from By Grace Emergency Medical Service after his swim. Photo: Linzetta Calitz

His swim forms part of Project Deep and is run in partnership with the local non-profit organisation Earth Legacy Foundation.

With this event, those involved hope to raise awareness and get support from the Mossel Bay community for the proposed Mossel Bay Shark Catch Exclusion Zone.

Watch the videos:

