Runner dies after collapsing during marathon in Pietermaritzburg

The Witness reports that the organisers of the Capital City Marathon have confirmed that one person died at the race yesterday.



Mzwanele Shabani (35), a runner from Verulam competing in the 42km event, collapsed at approximately the 12km mark of the route.

“Medical personnel responded immediately and provided on-site emergency care, he sadly succumbed at the scene, which was thereafter handed over to the police.”

Race organisers have since met with the family to offer their condolences and support.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and clubmates of Mzwanele Shabani,” said race director Mihoko Nawandwe on behalf of the organising committee.

“Our hearts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Shabani was a member of the Nedbank Running Club KZN.

The organisers have appealed to the public and media to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve this loss.

Ndwandwe has also urged the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed information on social media.

“We ask that you join us in honouring the memory of the departed and respecting the family’s need for privacy.”

The organisers said that it will continue to offer support to the Shabani family and fellow athletes affected by this tragedy.

KZN Athletics president Steve Mkasi told The Witness that it was unfortunate that this incident happened during a well-attended road race and feared that it would now likely paint a different picture about the event.

Mkasi also indicated that the local organising committee will be visiting the family of the runner.

“I feel for the family and his running mates. On behalf of Capital City, I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and his club,” said Mkasi.

UMgungundlovu district police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said an inquest docket was opened by Pietermaritzburg Central Police Station.

