Network Sport

Runner dies after collapsing during marathon in Pietermaritzburg

A 35-year-old runner died yesterday at the 12km mark while competing in the 42km event of the Capital City Marathon.

11 hours ago
Akheel Sewsunker 1 minute read
Photo for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Tong Su on Unsplash

The Witness reports that the organisers of the Capital City Marathon have confirmed that one person died at the race yesterday.

Mzwanele Shabani (35), a runner from Verulam competing in the 42km event, collapsed at approximately the 12km mark of the route.

“Medical personnel responded immediately and provided on-site emergency care, he sadly succumbed at the scene, which was thereafter handed over to the police.”

Race organisers have since met with the family to offer their condolences and support.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and clubmates of Mzwanele Shabani,” said race director Mihoko Nawandwe on behalf of the organising committee.

“Our hearts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Shabani was a member of the Nedbank Running Club KZN.

The organisers have appealed to the public and media to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve this loss.

Ndwandwe has also urged the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed information on social media.

“We ask that you join us in honouring the memory of the departed and respecting the family’s need for privacy.”

The organisers said that it will continue to offer support to the Shabani family and fellow athletes affected by this tragedy.

KZN Athletics president Steve Mkasi told The Witness that it was unfortunate that this incident happened during a well-attended road race and feared that it would now likely paint a different picture about the event.

Mkasi also indicated that the local organising committee will be visiting the family of the runner.

“I feel for the family and his running mates. On behalf of Capital City, I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and his club,” said Mkasi.

UMgungundlovu district police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said an inquest docket was opened by Pietermaritzburg Central Police Station.

Breaking news at your fingertips… Follow Caxton Network News on Facebook and join our WhatsApp channel.

Nuus wat saakmaak. Volg Caxton Netwerk-nuus op Facebook en sluit aan by ons WhatsApp-kanaal.

11 hours ago
Akheel Sewsunker 1 minute read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Network News in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Akheel Sewsunker

Akheel Sewsunker, has been in the news industry for three years, with a strong focus on digital media. In addition to news reporting, he also writes content focused on professional wrestling, technology, and gadgets. He holds a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in English and Criminology. His main areas of interest include tech, gadgets, and gaming, where he combines analytical insight with a passion for storytelling.

Related Articles

SA-born golfer wins international tournament in Durban

7 hours ago

Video: Marathon glory for Ngcobo and Madziva in annual Capital City race

February 22, 2026

Videos: Andy Birkett makes history with 16th Dusi Canoe Marathon win

February 22, 2026

National triathlon action heads to Midvaal with Bass Lake event

February 21, 2026
Back to top button