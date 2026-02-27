2 changes as Lions prepare for Stormers clash

The Lions are banking on consistency to help them in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Stormers, as they have made just two enforced changes to their starting team for the clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon, kick-off at 14:30.

Springbok prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye misses out on the game due to a family bereavement, while powerhouse utility forward Ruan Venter was ruled out after showing delayed concussion symptoms picked up during their win over the Sharks last weekend, reports The Citizen.

RF Schoeman thus comes into the front row, while rising former Junior Bok star Batho Hlekani slots in on the side of the scrum.

Otherwise the Lions have gone with the same team that did the business against the Sharks, and will be looking to back up that performance against a dangerous Stormers side.

It should be an interesting battle in the second half as the Lions have backed a six-two forwards to backs bench split, to match the Stormers, and the impact players could play a major role in deciding how the game finishes.

Conrad van Vuuren takes Schoeman’s spot on the bench, powerful loose forward Siba Qoma returns from injury to take his place among the subs, while Nico Steyn also slots into the reserves and will cover flyhalf and scrumhalf during the match.

Good training week

Lions assistant coach Jaque Fourie said that it had been a good training week for the group, but that they still had to pitch up and do the job on the day.

“We’ve had a good week training. But we haven’t won anything, so we have to make sure we use the momentum and home ground advantage on Saturday,” said Fourie.

“We must be up for it because we know the Stormers are coming here desperate especially after their two previous results against the Sharks,” he said.

This is the Lions final local URC derby of the season, and a win would put them in a great position to win the SA Shield, with them just one point behind the Sharks on the Shield standings.

Following this game the Lions play overseas opposition in their last six pool matches, four at home and two away to round out their pool campaign.

Lions XV

Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Bronson Mills, Angelo Davids, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (c), Batho Hlekani, Siba Mahashe, Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen, RF Schoeman, PJ Botha, SJ Kotze. Bench: Franco Marais, Eddie Davids, Conrad van Vuuren, Reinhard Nothnagel, Siba Qoma, Renzo du Plessis, Nico Steyn, Erich Cronje

