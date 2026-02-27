We want to impose ourselves on the Stormers, says Lions’ Van den Berg

The Lions want to force their game on the Stormers in their URC derby clash at Ellis Park this coming weekend.

Springbok scrumhalf Morne van den Berg said that the Lions would be looking to impose themselves on a dangerous Stormers team when they meet in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

It is a game between two teams that like to spread the ball and attack, but could be forced into a more tactical game, if the predicted wet weather appears on the day.

But regardless of the conditions, Van den Berg believes that it is extremely important for the home team to stick to their DNA, dictate play, and to build on the positive performance that they produced in their win against the Sharks over the past weekend.

Massive for us

“It’s massive for us. First of all to have continuity in how we want to play. Enforcing our game plan onto other teams and enforcing our DNA. What we lacked in the past was we would play a good game and then not give a good response the next week,” explained the scrumhalf.

“This week we really want to focus on implementing our DNA on the game. I feel if we do that then the points will take care of themselves. If we are going to focus on the table and where we are, you might get caught up in the run of things.

“As a whole how a team sees a game and the alignment is very important. I think we are starting to see the same picture and we are fighting for the right goals.

“In the last few weeks, especially after the Bulls game, it has been a wake-up call in terms of our alignment. I feel we are working hard on it. We are not there yet, but we are working hard and getting there slowly and surely.”

The biggest strength of the Stormers is that they are a team that can strike from anywhere, with x-factor players all over the park, and even if the match is played in the wet, it is a major strength that the Lions are well aware of.

Incredible team

“They are an incredible team with incredible players and a lot of those players have that x-factor. But we are going to concentrate on what we can do, to try and force our game plan on them,” said Van den Berg.

“It luckily isn’t the first time we have played against a side like that. They are a very good team but we are a very good team as well. We back ourselves and we believe we can win.”

Van Den Berg has been in immense form for the Lions since returning to the team in December, after being with the Springboks for the whole international season last year, and he wants to continue churning out top performances, like his man-of-the-match showing against the Sharks.

“For me I just want to drive the standards of the guys next to me and I expect them to drive the standards for me as well,” said Van den Berg.

“I want to pick them up if they need it and want them to pick me up if I need it. It is creating a culture where we are working together to create a higher standard than we expect.”