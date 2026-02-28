Sacha gets the nod, Kotze reaches 50 as Stormers take on Lions

Springbok flyhalf Sacha-Feinberg Mngomezulu has gotten the nod to lead the line for the Stormers in their important United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Lions at Ellis Park today, kicking off at 14:30.

The Stormers Bok stars were expected to be observing Springbok resting protocols, but in the end, only Damian Willemse missed out, while Cobus Reinach is still recovering from groin surgery, reports The Citizen.

Stormers hooker JJ Kotze will play in his 50th match for the team, as they look to bounce back from disappointing back-to-back defeats in their last two URC games against the Sharks.

Since that last game in Durban in January, the Stormers have had a break, like the rest of the URC, due to the Six Nations Championship, and will hope to hit the ground running against the Lions on Saturday.

In other team news, Kotze starts alongside props Ntuthuko Mchunu and Sazi Sandi, with André-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo and Zachary Porthen the front row replacements on the bench.

JD Schickerling takes over the captaincy from Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and is joined in the second row by Adre Smith, while the loose trio of Paul de Villiers, Ben-Jason Dixon and Evan Roos play their sixth match together.



Connor Evans, Marcel Theunissen and Hacjivah Dayimani are all set to make an impact in the second half.



The only change to the backline that did duty in their last URC derby sees Stefan Ungerer start at scrumhalf in place of Reinach, while Imad Khan and Jurie Matthee are the two backline replacements.

Director of Rugby John Dobson said that after putting the break to good use, his team is raring to go: “It was good for the players to get a short break and since coming back together, we have done some really valuable work which we feel will stand us in good stead for the second half of the season.

“It is another South African derby this weekend against a Lions team that has shown some good form lately, so we will need to be as sharp as possible to get the result.”

Dobson paid tribute to Kotze, who has been a central figure in the squad since making his debut.

“JJ is someone who grew up supporting this team and while earning 50 caps, also managed to qualify as a physiotherapist. He is an impressive young man who has earned the respect of his teammates and opponents,” added Dobson.

Stormers XV

Warrick Gelant, Dylan Maart, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Stefan Ungerer, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling (c), Adre Smith, Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotze, Ntuthuko Mchunu

Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Vernon Matongo, Zachary Porthen, Connor Evans, Marcel Theunissen, Hacjivah Dayimani, Imad Khan, Jurie Matthee

