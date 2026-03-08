Danielle du Toit wins Standard Bank Ladies Open

South Africa’s Danielle Du Toit secured her second Sunshine Ladies Tour title on Saturday after winning the Standard Bank Ladies Open hosted by The City of Cape Town at Durbanville Golf Club.

Du Toit closed with a 72 to win by a single stroke on four under par, reports Compleat Gollfer.

The Netherlands’ Romy Meekers and Northern Ireland’s Olivia Mehaffey shared second place on three under following their respective final rounds of 71 and 73.

Du Toit was delighted to see the hard work she’s put into her game finally pay off.

“It’s such a great step forward for me. I’m happy to see the progress. It was tough on the final day, but I had my family and friends here and the crowd was amazing. It’s such a privilege to be in this position. I was having fun all the way to the end. If you give me this again tomorrow I’ll take it, even if I have to lose,” Du Toit said.

Du Toit and Mehaffey started the day tied for the lead. A tense final round followed, with the lead changing hands a few times. Du Toit and Mehaffey were locked in the lead again stepping onto the 10th tee, with both turning at one under for the day.

“I had a slow start and didn’t make any of my putts, with Olivia getting off to a hot start with two early birdies. A mental reset was needed and I told my caddie that I’m just going to play my game and see what happens,” she added.

Despite a double-bogey on 16, Du Toit took the lead with a vital two-shot swing on the 17th hole where she birdied and Mehaffey bogeyed, giving her the victory.

“I made an incredible clutch putt on the 15th hole, with an unfortunate double-bogey that followed on the 16th. I told my caddie before the start of the17th that we will not go down without a fight. I then hit it to within 15 feet and made my second big clutch putt. On the 18th hole I had another 10-footer for the win, which I really should stop leaving myself, but I am happy to have won,” said Du Toit.

