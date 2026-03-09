Opinion: Call-out opens doors for Dricus du Plessis in UFC

As the dust settled at UFC 326 in Las Vegas in the early hours of yesterday morning, South African MMA fans were more intrigued by one comment than the fights themselves.

The Citizen reports that Brazilian middleweight fighter Caio Borralho – part of the joint-main event at the T-Mobile Arena – defeated Dutchman Reinier de Ridder in a unanimous decision.

Borralho targets Dricus du Plessis

Speaking to ringside commentator Joe Rogan after his victory, Borralho ended his interview with words that could shape the future of former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis.

“I have one name on my mind, Joe. Dricus du Plessis!”

For fans, this was music to the ears. Du Plessis has been unusually quiet since losing his title to Russia’s Khamzat Chimaev in August last year.

Options open for a comeback

Rumours had circulated of Du Plessis returning next month to face American Brendan Allen, but a minor injury made that fight impossible.

Borralho’s call-out, alongside the potential Allen bout, is promising for Du Plessis. It gives him choices on his path to reclaiming the middleweight strap and proves his reputation remains strong after a tough loss to the current champion.

Groundwork for a strong return

Both Borralho and Allen offer the toughest possible ‘training’ opponents on the ground – an area Du Plessis has acknowledged needing to improve. He has reportedly been training intensely since that defeat seven months ago.

It’s time for him to return to the octagon so fans can see whether his hard work has paid off.

Du Plessis has always said he doesn’t care who he faces. I echo that sentiment: MMA fans worldwide are eager to see him back in action sooner rather than later.

