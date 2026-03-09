Network Sport

Vancouver Sevens: Spain no match for the Blitzboks in Canada

South Africa’s Blitzboks lifted their third trophy of the season, with a 38–12 win over Spain this morning.

16 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read
Photo for illustrative purposes only. Photo: Caxton Local Media

The Blitzboks have beaten Spain in the final of the Vancouver Sevens tournament to claim their third title of the season. The match kicked off in the early hours of this morning, South African time.

The Citizen reports that Philip Snyman’s side went through the tournament in Canada unbeaten. They won the final 38-12, after earlier getting the better of Australia in the semi-final, 19-12.

With the win the South Africans joined Fiji at the top of the log with 86 points each, with one tournament to play, in New York next weekend.

Fiji, however have the better points differential at +201 with South Africa on +199.

the game kicked off in the early hours of this morning (South Africa time)

South Africa were too strong for surprise finalists, Spain in Canada, with Ryan Oosthuizen, Sebastiaan Jobb, Shilton van Wyk (2), Gino Cupido, and Impi Visser all scoring tries.

In group play earlier in the tournament on Saturday, the Blitzboks beat Great Britain, Spain and New Zealand.

The South Africans’ other tournament wins this season have been at Cape Town and Perth.

