Blitzboks win Vancouver Sevens

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

9 March 2026

It was an emphatic win by the men from South Africa.

Blitzboks

South Africa celebrate their victory in Vancouver. Picture: Elizabeth Ruiz Ruiz/Getty Images

The Blitzboks have beaten Spain in the final of the Vancouver Sevens tournament to win their third title of the season.

Philip Snyman’s side went through the tournament in Canada unbeaten. They won the final 38-12, after earlier getting the better of Australia in the semi-final, 19-12.

With the win the South Africans joined Fiji at the top of the log with 86 points each, with one tournament to play, in New York next weekend.

Fiji, however have the better points differential at +201 with SA on +199.

South Africa were too strong for surprise finalists, Spain in Canada Sunday, with Ryan Oosthuizen, Sebastiaan Jobb, Shilton van Wyk (2), Gino Cupido, and Impi Visser all scoring tries.

In group play earlier in the tournament on Saturday, the Blitzboks beat Great Britain, Spain and New Zealand.

The South Africans’ other tournament wins this season have been at Cape Town and Perth.

