Proteas bowl straight to the bank after T20 World Cup

Though they fell short in their attempt to lift the nation’s first T20 World Cup trophy, the Proteas cricket team will be rewarded for their efforts at the showpiece tournament, which concluded in India last week.

The Citizen reports that after reaching the semi-finals of the world cup in the short-format, the South African team were set to receive R12.8m from the International Cricket Council.

This prize money is likely to be split among the fifteen-member national squad and team management.

England, who lost to India in their semi-final, received the same amount as South Africa, who were defeated by New Zealand in the penultimate round.

Record prize purse

New Zealand, who went on to lose to hosts India in the final, were set to pocket R26m, while India earned R48.7m for successfully defending their title.

Meanwhile, teams that finished between fifth and 12th positions got R6.2m each, and the sides that took 13th to 20th position made R4.1m each.

The total prize purse for the T20 World Cup (R219m) was the highest in the 19-year history of the biennial tournament and was a 20% increase from the prize money offered at the previous edition in 2024.

