How much money the Proteas will bank from the T20 World Cup

The total prize purse for the T20 World Cup (R219 million) was the highest in the 19-year history of the biennial tournament.

Though they fell short in their attempt to lift the nation’s first T20 World Cup trophy, the Proteas cricket team will be rewarded for their efforts at the showpiece tournament which concluded in India last week.

After reaching the semifinals of the World Cup in the short format, the SA team were set to receive R12.8 million from the International Cricket Council.

This prize money is likely to be split between the 15 member national squad and team management.

England, who lost to India in their semifinal, receive the same amount as South Africa, who were defeated by New Zealand in the penultimate round.

Record prize purse

New Zealand, who went on to lose to hosts India in the final, were set to pocket R26 million, while India earned R48.7 million for successfully defending their title.

Meanwhile, teams that finished between fifth and 12th positions got R6.2 million each, and the sides that took 13th to 20th position made 4.1 million each.

The total prize purse for the T20 World Cup (R219 million) was the highest in the 19-year history of the biennial tournament and was a 20% increase from the prize money offered at the previous edition in 2024.