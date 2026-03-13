Young golfer scoops silver division title at SA Women’s Stroke Play

The 13-year-old Dané Gerber from George made a remarkable national debut at the 2026 South African Women’s Amateur Stroke Play Championship at The Els Club Copperleaf in Centurion, Pretoria, winning the silver division.

George Herald reports that the gold division was won by Charlotte Millard (20) of Gauteng.

Representing Fancourt Junior, Dané delivered consistent rounds of 96, 83 and 85 for a total of 264, finishing two shots ahead of Randpark’s Valda Ford and Bryanston’s Katy Hunt.



Starting the tournament 12 strokes behind the first-round leader, Dané steadily clawed her way back into contention.

“After that opening round, I told myself to just enjoy it, because I know how well these girls play,” says Dané in an online report by GolfRSA.

“On the final day, I shut out all the noise. I didn’t even know I’d won until my parents told me just before prize-giving. This really means the world to me.”

Back in George, Dané says it feels like a dream come true.

“My caddie Leenanda Nel, who is also a professional player, kept me calm the whole time and told me to just believe in myself,” explains Dané.

“I had never played 54 holes before and I was completely exhausted after the final round.

“I didn’t expect to win, because my first round was so poor. I just want to thank my mum and dad and my caddie for their support. Lastly, I want to thank my Jesus for all the talent He has given me to play this incredibly enjoyable game.”

Dané also thanks Madeleine de Wet, the vice chairperson of the RSA Ladies. “Thank you, Auntie Madeleine, for believing in me and encouraging me to enter the tournament.”

