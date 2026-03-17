Record number of runners take part in Kosmos races in Secunda

A record number of runners took part in the yearly Kosmos 3-in-1 marathon on Saturday in Secunda. The organisers saw about 3 000 runners register for the 42.2km race, another 3 000 for the 21.1km race and 4 000 for the 10km race, reports Ridge Times.

A total of 2 100 runners completed the 3-in-1 marathon. Pfarelo Mathada of the Entsika Athletics Club won the Kosmos 3-in-1 with an overall time of 04:23:59. Dumsani Mahlangu of Waterfall Athletics Club finished second in 04:26:43, and Derrick Masango of Harambe 2040 Athletics Club finished third in 04:28:08.

Cindy Simelane of Eskom Athletics Club was the winner of the Kosmos 3-in-1 among the women. Her winning time was 05:19:25 while Rosaline Isaiah finished second in 05:20:36 and Chrizell Roberts of Nedbank Running Club finished third in 05:32:02.

Mandla Nkabinde of Eskom Athletics Club was the first runner of the 42.2km race to cross the finish line, while Masango finished second and Mathada third. Simelane was the winner of the 42.2km among the women, while Isaiah finished second and Christina Silale third.

Runners take part in the Kosmos 3-in-1 marathon on March 14. Photo: Jana Oosthuizen

In the 21.1km race, Lucas Jani of Thugela Athletics Club was the winner, while Lebohang Matima finished second and Jetro Sithole of Eskom finished third. Among the women, it was Lillian Mthembu of Carlton Athletics Club who won, while Kate van Jaarsveld of Nedbank Running Club finished second, and Isaiah finished third.

In the 10km race, it was Nhlanhla Mabuzo who won, while Vuyisile Tshoba of Eyethu Athletics Club finished second and Lebo Ramasudi of Beefcor finished third. Elizabeth Potter of Boxer Athletics Club was the first of the women to cross the finish line, Simelane finished second, and Ntombi Mgaba of Centre City Titaniums Athletics Club finished third.

The other winners of the Kosmos 3-in-1 in their respective categories are Charles Soza (40+ men), Ziningi Ndlovu (40+ women), Nkhetheni Masupa (50+ men), Elizabeth Potter (50+ women), Sipho Majombozi (60+ men), Monica Tyler (60+ women) and Abram Mahlangu (70+ men).

A record number of runners took part in the Kosmos 3-in-1 marathon this year. Photo: Jana Oosthuizen



In the 42.2km, the winners of their respective categories are Siphosethu Magwaza (junior men), Charles Soza (40+ men), Christina Silale (40+ women), Tony Motala (50+ men), Elizabeth Potter (50+ women), Jabulani Gamede (60+ men), Emmah Ngwenya (60+ women), Abram Mahlangu (70+ men) and Petra Myburgh (70+ women).

In the 21.1km, the winners of their respective categories are Themnkosi Mavuso (junior men), Mykayla Lumley (junior women), Lucas Jani (40+ men), Ziphindile Dlamini (40+ women), Johannes Sibande (50+ men), Thuli Mbatha (50+ women), Sonny Leopeng (60+ men), Lillian Mthembu (60+ women), Abram Mahlangu (70+ men) and Frieda Muir (70+ women).

Runners give their all during the Kosmos 3-in-1 marathon on March 14. Photo: Jana Oosthuizen



In the 10km race, the winners of their respective categories are Sipho Snethemba (junior men), Maria Masilela (junior women), Karel Burger (40+ men), Lettie Seabel (40+ women), Simon Sibisi (50+ men), Elizabeth Potter (50+ women), Isaac Mahlangu (60+ men), Jacolene Venter (60+ women), Isaac Manyike (70+ men) and Beauty Kubeka (70+ women).

The organisers thanked all members and social runners of Lake Umuzi Marathon Club who hosted the race and said it was a huge success.

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