Rugby club raises alarm over school rugby burnout

School rugby players are facing growing pressure as they juggle multiple commitments, a concern highlighted by Johan Lensley, director of rugby at Randfontein Rugby Club in the West Rand.

With competition on the rise, many young athletes are balancing school rugby, provincial trials and club rugby at the same time, reports Randfontein Herald.

“Playing multiple matches in a week elevates the risk of injury and fatigue,” explains Lensley.

“From our perspective, protecting the long-term development of the player is far more important than chasing short-term results,” he says.

Lensley further highlights the importance of collaboration between schools and clubs to manage players’ schedules.

He says ideally, there should be open communication between school and club coaches.

“At our club, we respect that school rugby is the primary platform during the season. Clubs generally adjust training loads or game time where possible, and we encourage dialogue with schools to ensure players are not being overloaded.”

Players face significant challenges balancing the physical and mental demands of school and club rugby. More matches and training sessions mean less recovery time, which can lead to fatigue and burnout. This strain can negatively affect both performance and enjoyment of the game.

“The biggest challenge is physical fatigue,” says Lensley. “Playing for both teams means more matches, more training sessions, and less recovery time. It can also be mentally demanding for players who must balance schoolwork, training schedules, and travel for matches.”

Physically, Lensley notes, the risks include muscle strains, joint injuries, and general fatigue.

Mentally, excessive workloads can cause players to lose their passion for rugby.

“Rugby should remain something young players love, not something that overwhelms them,” he adds.

To mitigate injury risks, he advised that coaches must carefully manage training intensity, including monitoring contact sessions and ensuring players are physically prepared.

“Coaches need to manage training intensity carefully. That means monitoring contact sessions, reducing unnecessary load during the week, and ensuring players are well prepared physically. Strength and conditioning, proper warm-ups, and good recovery protocols are all essential,” he adds.

Rest and recovery are critical components, with adequate sleep, hydration, nutrition and recovery days playing vital roles in maintaining player health.

“Young bodies are still developing, and without proper recovery time, the risk of injuries increases significantly,” Lensley states.

He further acknowledges seeing cases where players are overplayed, leading to recurring injuries and diminished performance.

“Yes, it does happen from time to time. When players are overplayed, they often pick up recurring injuries or their performance drops because they are constantly fatigued. In the long run, this can hinder development and even push talented players away from the sport.”

He stresses the shared responsibility of parents and coaches in monitoring young players.

“Parents should keep an eye on how their child is coping physically and mentally, while coaches should communicate openly and be responsible with game time and training load. The focus should always be the player’s well-being.”

His key advice to school teams and clubs is to prioritise players’ long-term development.

“Not every match requires maximum intensity. Sometimes it’s better to rest a player than risk injury. Proper season planning and workload management can make a big difference,” he said.

Lensley emphasises the importance of communication between schools and clubs.

“Good communication ensures everyone understands the player’s weekly workload. If schools and clubs share information about matches, training sessions, and injuries, they can make smarter decisions about when a player should train, play, or rest. Ultimately, when everyone works together, it protects the player and supports their development.”

As rugby continues to evolve in competitiveness, balancing player welfare with performance remains a top priority for Randfontein Rugby Club and others committed to nurturing young talent.

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