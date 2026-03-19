Jetskiers brave the ocean for farmers in KZN

After a challenging ocean ride from Sodwana Bay, KZN, four intrepid jet ski riders arrived at the Sea Rescue Station 19 base in Richards Bay on Saturday.

Zululand Observer reports that this was the first leg of a daunting 3 000km coastline expedition to raise awareness of the mental state of embattled farmers, continually under financial or operational stress.

Weather dependent, the plan is to cover about eight hours a day on the jet skis, over roughly 16 days.

The average daily distance is projected at 180km, with the epic Coast2Coast4Farmers journey due to end next week Friday.

The intrepid jet skiers were grateful for the support of the NSRI, who escorted them out of Richards Bay at first light on Sunday Photo: Ceee Buss

The organisation behind this initiative is Design Biologix and UB-Leisure, who say that farmers’ mental health is being affected in the current drought and disease context, and the ride exists to raise funds, awareness and support.

Referring to the situation as a ‘deeply human’ one, organisers say a resilient food system requires resilient farmers, and the goal is to turn compassion into action.

The initiative spells out what the trip entails – extreme oceans, unpredictable weather, remote stretches, fuel logistics and a physical toll – drawing a direct parallel to how farmers daily battle drought, disease and uncertainty.

Escorted by the National Sea Rescue Institute, Louwrens Mahoney (42), Carlo Smuts (30), Ruan Jordaan (32), and Henry Lubbe (53) resumed their journey at first light last Sunday.

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