Watch: Young George athlete breaks 3 SA records at national championships

Nianke Fourie has done it again, breaking three South African records this weekend. George Herald reports that on Friday night, she set a new U/12 girls’ 75m hurdles record with a lightning-fast time of 11.20 seconds, winning gold in the process.

And that’s not all – Fourie yesterday wrapped up the U/12 girls’ long jump event, smashing yet another South African record with a massive leap of 5.38m to claim another gold medal. Following that, she also broke the South African U/12 girls’ 150m hurdles record, clocking an incredible 20.66 seconds.

All-round talent on display

The talented athlete from George South Primary competes in sprints, hurdles and long jump, showcasing her all-round ability on the track and in the field.

She was part of the Western Cape junior team that went head-to-head with the country’s best at the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town this weekend.

Watch as Nianke smashes the U/12 girls’ 75m hurdles record:

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