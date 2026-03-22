Watch: Young George athlete breaks 3 SA records at national championships
Dominating the track and field in Cape Town, Nianke Fourie secured multiple gold medals across hurdles and long jump events.
Nianke Fourie has done it again, breaking three South African records this weekend. George Herald reports that on Friday night, she set a new U/12 girls’ 75m hurdles record with a lightning-fast time of 11.20 seconds, winning gold in the process.
And that’s not all – Fourie yesterday wrapped up the U/12 girls’ long jump event, smashing yet another South African record with a massive leap of 5.38m to claim another gold medal. Following that, she also broke the South African U/12 girls’ 150m hurdles record, clocking an incredible 20.66 seconds.
All-round talent on display
The talented athlete from George South Primary competes in sprints, hurdles and long jump, showcasing her all-round ability on the track and in the field.
She was part of the Western Cape junior team that went head-to-head with the country’s best at the National Primary Schools Athletics Championship at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town this weekend.
Watch as Nianke smashes the U/12 girls’ 75m hurdles record:
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