KZN runner living with cerebral palsy to tackle Comrades again

Siphamandla Maduna, a determined athlete from Ixopo who now resides in Cato Ridge, KZN, is set to run the Comrades Marathon for the second time this year, unmoved by his cerebral palsy disability. As March marks Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, Maduna’s story stands as a perfect testament to the power of resilience and determination, reports Berea Mail.

Growing up, Maduna’s family treated him like any other child, never letting his disability hold him back. This upbringing made him grow with confidence and fuelled his passion for running. Now, he is a proud member of the Hollywood Athletics Club, as he continues to chase his dream of becoming a world champion.

“In my community, my neighbours were sceptical, but I have grown to understand that the sceptics came from not being educated about cerebral palsy, but I think because I grew up in front of them, they can see my capabilities and have accepted me for who I am. They saw that my disability does not define me,” Maduna says.

His journey hasn’t been without challenges. His biggest challenge is to run alone, yet he is still determined and driven by his love for the sport.

“My challenge now is to train for the race. I have to stay on the road for a long time. Sometimes I fall after running for a long time, which makes it difficult for me to train on my own,” he says.

As an ambassador for the Comrades Marathon, Maduna is an inspiration to many. His message to others living with cerebral palsy is clear. “They must find what they are passionate about and align themselves with the best in the market to challenge them to grow,” he explains.

With the club as his support system, Maduna is ready to take on the Comrades Marathon once again. He says that although the disease is a part of his life, he would be wrong if he said that it has stood in the way of his success.

Explaining the illness, Maduna says, according to doctors, the disease is caused by a malformation of the brain’s blood vessels, which leads to a problem of abnormal physical growth.

“Although this disease is a disease unlike any other, as it affects the mind and body, it does not hinder the dreams of the person living with it,” Maduna states.

Maduna is encouraging people with cerebral palsy, saying they should not give up, but should get up and work hard to achieve their dreams.

“Associate yourself with those who are doing better, and you will succeed in life,” he says.





Maduna adds that in the Hollywood Athletics Club, he found his second family. He says the love and support from the team is amazing.

Because of his love for running, he adds that running the Comrades Marathon brings joy to his soul and makes him accept himself as a person living with cerebral palsy. His ambition is to become a world running champion.

“I want to be a world champion one day. I thank my organisation that I run under for giving me this unique opportunity,” he continues.

Maduna will be taking part in the Comrades Marathon despite having cerebral palsy. He says that this clearly shows that there is life despite living with this disease.

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