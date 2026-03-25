Triathlon action hits Mossel Bay this weekend

The 2026 Africa Triathlon Premium/Junior Cup, as well as the South African Standard and Para Triathlon Championships, are coming to Santos, Mossel Bay, on Sunday.

The athletes of these two events are set to register and be briefed on Saturday, and all the action will take place on Sunday. Triathlon SA and Chain Gang Events are the hosts, reports George Herald.

In January, Triathlon SA’s Retief Freysen said, “This is a yearly event on the international calendar, and any international athlete (elite and junior) may take part. Athletes earn ranking points, which lead to an Olympic qualification in the end.”

This is the first time it will take place in Mossel Bay.

Road closures are planned for Sunday. According to Chain Gang Events, the general Santos area will be affected by these activities:



• Transition area at Santos Beach parking area

• Swim start at Santos Beach

• Finish line at the Santos Beach

• Aid stations along the bike and run course

These road closures will be in effect from 04:00 to 15:30 on Sunday:

• George Road (closed)

• Bland Street (closed)

• Muir Street (closed)

• Point Road and a section of Marsh Street (lane restriction)

There will also be no swimming at Santos Beach during these hours.

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