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Experienced performance analyst joins Springboks

Rassie Erasmus believes Joe Lewis will add great value to the team ahead of the 2026 season due to his international expertise.

19 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read
Image for illustration purposes.

The Springboks have appointed a new performance analyst ahead of the 2026 season.

Former England, Scarlets, and Ospreys technical analyst Joe Lewis will join the Springbok management team before the start of the new season in June, reports The Citizen.

The Boks’ first match of the year is against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on June 20 and that’s followed by three home fixtures in the new Nations Championship. Then it’s the big tour of South Africa by the All Blacks, which includes three Tests on home soil and a fourth in the USA city of Baltimore. The tourists will also take on all four local United Rugby Champions franchises.

Welshman Lewis holds a master’s degree in performance analysis from Cardiff Metropolitan University and a degree in sports management from the University of South Wales, served as England’s head analyst from 2017 to 2021, and senior analyst from 2022 until the conclusion of their recent Six Nations campaign.

‘Vast experience’

He has also worked as Wales’ national age-grade video analyst and Taranaki Rugby Football head analyst.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to the Springbok team,” said Rassie Erasmus, Springbok head coach.

“Given his vast experience in technical and performance analysis at international and club level, we believe he will add great value to the squad as we prepare for a busy and exciting season, and further ahead to the 2027 RWC.

“His roles have seen him gain invaluable experience at the highest level of the game – at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in the Six Nations competition, and Autumn Nations Cup, among other big tournaments, and we have no doubt he’ll slot into our set-up seamlessly.”

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19 hours ago
Jacques van der Westhuyzen 1 minute read

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Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Jacques manages the daily sports offering for online and print at The Citizen. He previously worked as a senior rugby and golf writer for The Star and Independent Media’s weekend print and online publications. He has travelled extensively with the Springboks, touring to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina to cover tours and Test matches. He has also covered several World Sevens Series tournaments, including in Hong Kong. Jacques has covered well over 100 Test matches and numerous other rugby encounters across South Africa. He has also covered a number of the biggest golfing tournaments held in South Africa as well as the 2003 Cricket World Cup. He is passionate about all things sport, with athletics at the top of his great sporting loves. He has 25 years’ experience in mainstream media, as a writer, sub-editor and editor. He is a former recipient of a Sasol Springbok rugby writing award. If you give him a gap, he’ll talk all day about running, on the road and on trails. He’s run numerous marathons and also completed the famous Comrades ultra marathon in KZN. When he’s not running, you might find him on the golf course or squash court, two other favourites past-times.

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