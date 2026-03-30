Springboks appoint new performance analyst

The Boks' first match of the season is against the Barbarians in Gqeberha.

The Springboks have appointed a new performance analyst ahead of the 2026 season.

Former England, Scarlets, and Ospreys technical analyst Joe Lewis will join the Springbok management team before the start of the new season in June.

The Boks’ first match of the year is against the Barbarians in Gqeberha on 20 June, and that’s followed by three home fixtures in the new Nations Championship. Then it’s the big tour of South Africa by the All Blacks, which includes three Tests on home soil and a fourth in the USA city of Baltimore. The tourists will also take on all four local URC franchises.

Welshman Lewis holds a master’s degree in performance analysis from Cardiff Metropolitan University and a degree in sports management from the University of South Wales, served as England’s head analyst from 2017 to 2021, and senior analyst from 2022 until the conclusion of their recent Six Nations campaign.

‘Vast experience’

He has also worked as Wales’ national age-grade video analyst and Taranaki Rugby Football head analyst.

“We are delighted to welcome Joe to the Springbok team,” said Rassie Erasmus, Springbok head coach.

“Given his vast experience in technical and performance analysis at international and club level, we believe he will add great value to the squad as we prepare for a busy and exciting season, and further ahead to the 2027 RWC.

“His roles have seen him gain invaluable experience at the highest level of the game – at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, in the Six Nations competition, and Autumn Nations Cup, among other big tournaments, and we have no doubt he’ll slot into our set-up seamlessly.”