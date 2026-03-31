Mbombela runner dies after Comrades qualifier race

The sporting community in Mpumalanga is mourning the death of a Bush Athletics Club (BAC) runner, Doctor Mathebula, following his collapse while taking part in the Nelspruit Marathon Club Fast Race 3-in-1 from the R37 to Riverside Mall, Mbombela, on Saturday, reports Lowvelder.



The popular marathon across the scenic but demanding route from the Sabie/Lydenburg Road to Central Park at Riverside Mall was overshadowed by three medical emergencies.

On-site paramedics immediately responded, and the three runners were transported to Rob Ferreira Hospital. The other two runners were discharged after being treated.

Mpumalanga Department of Health spokesperson Dumisani Malamule confirms Mathebula’s death.

“The deceased collapsed while running and was treated at the scene before being rushed to Rob Ferreira’s intensive care unit, where he stayed until his death yesterday,” he says.

BAC chairperson Given Mabunda says the club is devastated and is supporting those closest to Mathebula.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our own. Out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and sensitivity of the situation, further details will only be shared once BAC’s leadership has met with the bereaved family.”

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