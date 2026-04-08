Ballito teen proves herself on boys’ and girls’ leaderboards

Ballito’s Taylor Hope is fast establishing herself as one of the province’s most exciting young golfers, regularly beating both girls and boys, reports the North Coast Courier.

The 14-year-old Simbithi Country Club member delivered another standout performance last Saturday when she finished runner-up in the U19 boys’ division of the prestigious Alan Hill Trophy at Mount Edgecombe Country Club.

She was also the highest-placed North Coast golfer in the field.

“It was a great experience,” said Taylor.

“The greens were definitely a tough challenge since they had just undergone treatment,” she added.

Remarkably, the talented teenager has only been playing golf for 18 months, yet her list of achievements continues to grow.

Among her early highlights was winning the SA Kids Golf Junior Africa Challenge at San Lameer last August. She followed that with tied for second-place finishes at the Simbithi Junior Club Championships and a WPGA event at San Lameer in December.

Her upward trajectory has continued in 2026.

Taylor placed third in the girls’ A Division of the KZN Midlands Championships, reached the semi-finals of the SA Women’s Amateur Matchplay in February at The Els Club Copperleaf in Johannesburg and finished runner-up in the ladies’ division of the 2026 Simbithi club champs.

Home-schooled and highly competitive, Taylor chooses to compete in the strongest fields available.

“I enjoy tournaments, but I especially appreciate the KZN boys’ union events because playing with the boys is a better experience for me; it’s more challenging to compete in a tougher field,” she said.

“Playing off the white tees is a game changer for my mindset and a way to challenge myself at a higher level,” she added.

Taylor recently represented Simbithi and the KZN Ladies Golf Association at the 2026 Nomads SA Girls Championship at Middelburg Country Club, finishing 30th against the country’s top junior players.

“The Middelburg course was challenging, especially under the hot, sunny and dry conditions, which made it tougher and more exhausting,” she said.

“But I loved the opportunity to play as a team and represent not just my home club but also to play alongside my friends and teammates,” said Taylor.

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