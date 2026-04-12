School rugby round-up: Comeback wins and derby thrillers across SA

Stellenberg stunned Paul Roos in Cape Town, while there were also notable victories for Paarl Gim, Wynberg, Maritzburg College and Jeppe.

Stellenberg followed up famous wins against Paarl Gim and Grey College with a come-from-behind 20-10 triumph over Paul Roos.

The Jade Brigade trailed 10-0 at the break but dominated the second half, with tries from Ralton Rhode, Juvan Burden and Janu Venter, while an Ethan van Biljon penalty goal completed the comeback.

Watch the highlights:

Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Paarl Boys’ and Oakdale drew 13-13, Wynberg opened their southern suburbs derby account with a 27-17 win over Rondebosch, and Durbanville edged SACS 20-18.

In KZN, Westville beat Northwood 35-29 and Maritzburg College secured a commanding 33-13 victory over Glenwood.

In the Eastern Cape, Queen’s won 27-17 at Stirling, Pearson edged Selborne 20-15 and Grey High beat Dale College 24-12.

In the Noordvaal, Affies suffered a heavy 51-24 defeat to Western Cape visitors Paarl Gim, HTS Middelburg defeated EG Jansen 46-31, Waterkloof thrashed Nelspruit 71-32 and Jeppe saw off KES 31-24.

Saturday’s selected schools results

Western Cape

Paarl Boys’ 13 Oakdale 13

Wynberg 27 Rondebosch 17

Durbanville 20 SACS 18

Milnerton 17 Parel Vallei 32

Bellville 12 Brackenfell 6

Stellenberg 20 Paul Roos 10

Drostdy 80 Hermanus 15

Swartland 31 Worcester Gim 15

Outeniqua 34 Boland Landbou 24

KZN

Westville 35 Northwood 29

Glenwood 13 Maritzburg College 33

Eastern Cape

Stirling 17 Queen’s 27

Pearson 20 Selborne 15

Port Rex 10 Graeme 48

Daniel Pienaar 28 Framesby 36

Dale 12 Grey High 24

Noordvaal

Affies 24 Paarl Gim 51

Zwartkop 38 Marais Viljoen 12

Wagpos 17 Wesvalia 29

Waterkloof 71 Nelspruit 32

Menlopark 64 Oos-Moot 12

EG Jansen 31 HTS Middelburg 46

Middelburg 40 Ben Vorster 40

Jeppe 31 KES 24

St John’s 33 Rangers Vincenza 31

The post Schools wrap: Jade Brigade claim third big scalp appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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