School rugby round-up: Comeback wins and derby thrillers across SA
School rugby action saw Stellenberg overturn a deficit in Cape Town, alongside wins for Paarl Gim and Jeppe elsewhere.
Stellenberg stunned Paul Roos in Cape Town, while there were also notable victories for Paarl Gim, Wynberg, Maritzburg College and Jeppe.
Stellenberg followed up famous wins against Paarl Gim and Grey College with a come-from-behind 20-10 triumph over Paul Roos.
The Jade Brigade trailed 10-0 at the break but dominated the second half, with tries from Ralton Rhode, Juvan Burden and Janu Venter, while an Ethan van Biljon penalty goal completed the comeback.
Watch the highlights:
Elsewhere in the Western Cape, Paarl Boys’ and Oakdale drew 13-13, Wynberg opened their southern suburbs derby account with a 27-17 win over Rondebosch, and Durbanville edged SACS 20-18.
In KZN, Westville beat Northwood 35-29 and Maritzburg College secured a commanding 33-13 victory over Glenwood.
In the Eastern Cape, Queen’s won 27-17 at Stirling, Pearson edged Selborne 20-15 and Grey High beat Dale College 24-12.
In the Noordvaal, Affies suffered a heavy 51-24 defeat to Western Cape visitors Paarl Gim, HTS Middelburg defeated EG Jansen 46-31, Waterkloof thrashed Nelspruit 71-32 and Jeppe saw off KES 31-24.
Saturday’s selected schools results
Western Cape
- Paarl Boys’ 13 Oakdale 13
- Wynberg 27 Rondebosch 17
- Durbanville 20 SACS 18
- Milnerton 17 Parel Vallei 32
- Bellville 12 Brackenfell 6
- Stellenberg 20 Paul Roos 10
- Drostdy 80 Hermanus 15
- Swartland 31 Worcester Gim 15
- Outeniqua 34 Boland Landbou 24
KZN
- Westville 35 Northwood 29
- Glenwood 13 Maritzburg College 33
Eastern Cape
- Stirling 17 Queen’s 27
- Pearson 20 Selborne 15
- Port Rex 10 Graeme 48
- Daniel Pienaar 28 Framesby 36
- Dale 12 Grey High 24
Noordvaal
- Affies 24 Paarl Gim 51
- Zwartkop 38 Marais Viljoen 12
- Wagpos 17 Wesvalia 29
- Waterkloof 71 Nelspruit 32
- Menlopark 64 Oos-Moot 12
- EG Jansen 31 HTS Middelburg 46
- Middelburg 40 Ben Vorster 40
- Jeppe 31 KES 24
- St John’s 33 Rangers Vincenza 31
The post Schools wrap: Jade Brigade claim third big scalp appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.
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