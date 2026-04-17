Dedicated Roodepoort runner completes Two Oceans Marathon 10 times

What started as a bucket list goal has turned into a long-running journey for Panorama Running Club’s Jacky van Schoor, who has now completed the Two Oceans Marathon 10 times.

Roodepoort Record reports that the race features a 56km ultramarathon and a 21km half-marathon, held annually in Cape Town over a weekend in April. It is widely known for its scenic route, and for Van Schoor, that beauty drew her to participate for the first time.

“The anxiety was there for the first one, all the ones in between and the last one. The ever-present worries about whether you will make it,” she said, explaining that the nerves have always been there despite the experience. Her journey to 10 finishes took place over several years, as she was not always able to compete every year.

“Running up Chapman’s Peak, going higher and higher until you can see Hout Bay, the views are spectacular. I marvel at this every year,” she says.

This year’s race brought added challenges after she missed several training sessions due to a busy schedule. “You can’t catch these up, so you have to face an even greater challenge on race day. Stern words to yourself and a mantra help,” she says.

Speaking on how one can make themselves ready for the race, Van Schoor said proper preparation is important and encouraged runners to follow. She also shared that hill training is important for climbs such as Constantia Nek and that working with a coach over the past two years has helped her stay consistent.

She advises those considering the ultramarathon to build up gradually.

“You need to do a few marathons and an ultra before attempting Two Oceans. It’s a tough one, and knowing you have done most of the distance before gives you confidence,” she states.

Answering questions on how running has impacted her life, Van Schoor says persistence is key.

“Runners tend to be able to struggle through bad patches and persist until the going gets easier again. I try to have that philosophy in other aspects as well,” she says.

Looking ahead, Jacky plans to continue running and is considering more local races. She also hopes to take part in an international event, with the Midnight Sun Marathon in Norway still on her list.

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