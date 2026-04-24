Bloemfontein derby standout attracts Orlando Pirates’ attention

Siwelele FC winger Bohlale Ngwato is the latest Bloemfontein-based player on the radar of one of South Africa’s biggest Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs.

According to Bloemfontein Courant, the 19-year-old midfielder has come through the SuperSport United academy and, earlier in the season, was rewarded for consistent performances by coach Lehlohonolo Seema with his PSL debut.

He has impressed so much that he is now heavily linked with a move to the Soweto giants Orlando Pirates. Earlier in the season, the Buccaneers snatched the Marumo Gallants duo of Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane. Both players played under Abdeslam Ouaddou when he was still the head coach of Marumo before moving to the Buccaneers.

Gallants have certainly battled following the duo’s exit. Since their move to Mayfair, the Bloemfontein-based team has struggled to produce positive results and is now in a fight for survival.

Derby display underlines growing reputation

Ngwato’s rise this season was highlighted on Saturday when he was named Player of the Match in the Bloemfontein derby against Marumo at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium.

While the match at the Slaughterhouse ended in a goalless draw, it was far from dull, and Ngwato stood out along with Grant Magerman, while on the Marumo side captain Edgar Manaka was rock-solid. Manaka and Ngwato enjoyed a strong head-to-head battle in the derby, with neither player giving an inch.

Upcoming fixtures

Tonight at 19:00, Golden Arrows will face Siwelele at the King Zwelithini Stadium, while tomorrow at 17:30, Sekhukhune United will take on Marumo at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

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