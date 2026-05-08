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Krugersdorp learner selected for SA U19 indoor netball squad

An U19 has shown she has what it takes in high-intensity indoor netball, earning selection for an upcoming national championship and possible future international action.

May 8, 2026
Kea Mojaji 1 minute read
Charmaine Tsvaringa. Photo: Supplied

Charmaine Tsvaringa, an Alma Mater International School learner, has shown strong talent and commitment in securing selection for the South African Indoor Netball Federation (SAINF) championships.

Krugersdorp News reports that she will represent the U19 team and compete in the tournament in August.

What SAINF selection means

The competition oversees competitive action netball and selects national teams for international tournaments, including the 2026 World Indoor Netball Association (WINA) Super World Cup. SAINF operates within Action Sports arenas, focusing on fast-paced seven-a-side and six-a-side competitions across various age divisions for both men and women.

According to the school’s head of sports, Thapelo Wolf, SAINF selects training squads and national teams across senior and age-group categories, including U15, U17 and U23 levels.

Indoor netball format and upcoming events

Action Netball is played on fully enclosed courts, typically hosted in Action Sports arenas. South Africa is also set to host the 2026 WINA Tri-Nations at the Hillfox Action Sports Arena in Weltevredenpark in August. Interprovincial tournaments are used to identify top talent from regions such as the Vaal Vikings and Midstream.

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May 8, 2026
Kea Mojaji 1 minute read

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Kea Shilakwe

My passion for writing started with my father exposing me to great authors. I believe in establishing meaningful connections that go beyond the editions that are published on a weekly basis. I have a robust personality that seeks out the bigger and better of the not so little town that I am part of.

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