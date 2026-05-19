Network Sport

Brakpan hockey star earns spot in European invitational tour

A Gauteng teen is set to represent the Elsie Coetzer Hockey School in matches across the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany later this year.

8 hours ago
Lebohang Pita 1 minute read
Biantè Wolmarans. Photo: Supplied

Brakpan resident and rising hockey talent Biantè Wolmarans (16) is chasing a dream opportunity, but she needs the community’s backing to get there, reports Brakpan Herald.

The young hockey player has earned selection to the Elsie Coetzer Hockey School (ECHS) Invitational side, set to compete across Europe from September 27 to October 6, with matches scheduled in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

While this is an incredible achievement for the Hoërskool Die Anker learner, she needs around R63 500 to cover tour, travel, accommodation, kit and related expenses.

“This tournament is a significant opportunity for us to showcase our talent on an international stage, build experience, and represent our community with pride,” said ECHS owner Elsie Coetzer.

“However, attending an overseas event of this scale comes with substantial financial demands, including airfare, accommodation, meals, entry fees, and training expenses,” she explained.

“To realise this vision, we are seeking partnerships and support from stakeholders who share our passion for youth development and sport excellence. The total cost for this tournament is R63 500 per player. Sponsorship, in any form, is kindly requested to assist the player to cover these expenses,” Coetzer added.

Biantè’s mother, Bianca, said they will host several fundraising initiatives, including raffles.
To help, you can call Bianca on 079 978 7299 for more information.

To donate, go to https://www.backabuddy.co.za/campaign/one-dreamone-hockey-tourone-chance

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8 hours ago
Lebohang Pita 1 minute read

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Lebohang Pita

Lebohang Pita is journalist for the Benoni City Times. He covers sports and general news for the newspaper. He also writes a bi-weekly column called The Corner Flag, which covers a range of sports-related topics.

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