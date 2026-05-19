Vision BMW Alpina concept revealed

Following the acquisition of the Alpina brand by BMW Group in January 2026, the Bavarian brand has revealed the Vision BMW Alpina concept at the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. Inspired by the German automaker’s heritage, and centred around the principles of speed and comfort, the one-off concept previews BMW Alpina’s design language for future models.

The Vision BMW Alpina concept’s fastback profile measures 5 200mm in length. The shark nose front facia is characterised by a new interpretation of the firm’s signature kidney grille, replete with illuminated surround. The latter item is flanked by slim LED headlamps with daytime-running lights and clear-cut illuminated crystals The lower front apron features polished metal ‘Alpina’ lettering.

At the rear, ‘Alpina’ lettering is flanked by a staggered LED taillamp array. A quartet of oval exhaust tips is also present. The design study is fitted with 22-inch front and 23-inch rear alloys. Each wheel features 20 spokes, a trademark design element for the brand since the early 1970s.

Inside, the full-grain leather cabin features ‘bridge stitching’ in heritage blue and green. The primary driving controls are made from clear-cut crystal, the latter contrasted by open-grain wood and beveled metal accents. A self-deploying bar, sited behind the rear console, comprises a glass water bottle and two crystal glasses that rise automatically. The cabin further features BMW’s Panoramic iDrive display and Panoramic Vision head-up display.

While powertrain specifications have yet to be released, BMW Alpina has stated the Vision concept is envisioned with a V8 powertrain, fitted with an Alpina exhaust system. In keeping with the founder’s mantra – ‘a more comfortable driver is a faster driver’ – Alpina has added a Comfort+ setting, prioritising a more compliant and sophisticated ride quality, to the standard BMW drive modes.

“BMW Alpina fills a gap in our portfolio between BMW and Rolls-Royce as we see even more potential in the high-end segment. With Alpina, we have a strong legacy and a global community, which we want to build on, while preserving the essence of what the brand stands for – speed, comfort and sophistication,” said Oliver Viellechner, Head of BMW Alpina.

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