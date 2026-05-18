Fourways golfer represents SA at international tournament

What began as childhood memories of weekends at the Mandini Golf Club, have grown into a golfing journey for Faryn Jago, reports Fourways Review.

She recently represented South Africa at the BMW Golf Cup world final in George.

Jago recalled being just five or six years old, when her father would play golf and her family would join him near the end of his rounds, but it wasn’t until she was 13, during lessons at the World of Golf in Midrand, that her passion for the sport truly took shape.



“I’ve always enjoyed individual sports, and golf was, and still is, a lovely challenge.”

Despite taking a long break from the game, Jago returned to golf four years ago with renewed focus, quickly noticing improvement in her ability.

“Golf is hard. It requires patience, focus, and feeling.”

She said her journey to the world stage began unexpectedly. Competing in what she initially thought was a once-off golf day, Jago progressed through regional qualifiers to the national final.

“When I played in the national final at Sun City, I wasn’t looking at the points I was scoring, I was simply focused on my game, and ensuring I only two-putted every hole. When I realised I was in the running to win, it was surreal.”

Faryn Jago prepares to swing at the BMW Golf Cup national final. Photo: Supplied

That surreal feeling continued when she was announced as the ladies’ division winner, earning her a place to represent South Africa internationally.

“Standing alongside players from around the world, knowing I was there representing my country, was both humbling and an incredible honour.

It wasn’t just about golf; it was about flying the South African flag on a global stage, which made the experience deeply meaningful to me.”

She said competing at the highest level brought new challenges. She highlighted the sport’s mental demands, particularly the need to reset after a bad shot.

“Golf is as much a mental game as it is physical. If you can’t keep your emotions in check, your game can fall apart.”

Faryn Jago at the BMW Golf Cup national final. Photo: Supplied

She also praised the level of international competition, describing it as extremely strong and motivating.

“It was fascinating learning about the way in which golf is played in different countries, from the courses to how the country clubs operate. There are some definite differences.”

Jago credits much of her growth to the support of friends and her coach, Dean Nysschen, who has helped refine her game. Her advice to aspiring golfers is simple.

“Believe in yourself, stay humble, and keep practising. Every bad shot is just information to help you improve.”

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