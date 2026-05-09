Former world cup stars and what made them special

The 1998 Fifa World Cup marked South Africa’s maiden appearance in the quadrennial global showpiece. After winning the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 1996 and finishing as runners-up after a 2–0 loss to Egypt in the 1998 tournament, much was expected from what many describe as the golden era of football in this country.

With several of the 1996 Afcon-winning players no longer at their peak, the team, led by Frenchman Philippe Troussier, still boasted experienced campaigners such as John ‘Shoes’ Moshoeu and captain Lucas Radebe, while emerging talents like Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett proved vital to the squad.

Nearly three decades later, South Africa are preparing for another appearance on football’s biggest stage. Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2026 Fifa World Cup – co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico – marking their first appearance at the tournament since 2010, when they participated automatically as hosts.

It is also their first successful qualification through the qualifying rounds since the 2002 tournament in South Korea and Japan, ending a 24-year wait to qualify on merit. South Africa open their campaign against Mexico on Thursday, June 11, at 21:00 at Mexico City Stadium, in the first edition of the tournament to feature an expanded 48-team format.

From past heroes to a new generation

As Bafana prepare for their return to football’s biggest stage, memories of the players who shaped South Africa’s earlier world cup campaigns remain firmly etched in local football history.

In his breakthrough year after finishing that year’s Afcon as the joint leading scorer and player of the tournament, Benni McCarthy went to France as one of the star players in the squad. Then 20 years old, McCarthy scored SA’s first world cup goal when he netted the equaliser in a 1–1 draw against Denmark.

While the tournament is remembered for Pierre Issa’s disastrous turnout in the opener against hosts France, captain Radebe was the key man in the heart of Bafana’s defence. A key defender for English side Leeds United at the time, Radebe was a key figure of that generation.

2002: Proud year

2002 was the best world cup tournament by far for SA. Coach Jomo Sono selected a 23-man squad packed with talent, from McCarthy and Quinton Fortune to midfield hardman Teboho Mokoena. Despite beating Slovenia, they lost out to Paraguay on goals scored, finishing third in Group B and failing to advance to the knockout stage.

Key players included:

Sibusiso Zuma – Rhee, as he was affectionately known, was a key attacking player, playing a vital role on the right wing for Bafana. He played in all three group matches, contributing significantly as SA narrowly missed out on making the round of 16 after holding Paraguay to a 2–2 draw, then beat Slovenia 1–0, before narrowly losing 3–2 to Spain.

Siyabonga Nomvethe – ‘Bhele’ scored the winning goal in SA’s first world cup win when Bafana defeated Slovenia 1–0 in what is arguably the best showing by SA in the tournament.

2010: Host SA eliminated

Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2006 world cup in Germany signalled the end of the golden era of football in this country. However, as hosts of the 2010 world cup, they had the opportunity to redeem themselves and remind the world that they were still one of Africa’s football powerhouses.

Sadly, they were eliminated in the group stage, becoming the first host nation to exit in the opening round. This was also the last time – until now – that SA qualified for the world cup.

They ended on a high note, however, by defeating France 2–1 under the tutelage of Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira. This result ensured that SA matched its 2002 world cup points tally, despite the early exit.

Key players included:

Siphiwe Tshabalala – Tshabalala wrote himself into football folklore when he became the first player and African to score a world cup goal on African soil in the 55th minute of Bafana’s game against Mexico.

Steven Pienaar – Named English side Everton’s player of the season that year, Pienaar carried the weight and hopes of the country going into the tournament.

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