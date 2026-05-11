First-time Durban North Comrades runner raises money for HIV charity

This year’s Comrades Marathon is deeply personal for Durban North resident Jenna Saxby.

According to Northglen News, this is not only her first Comrades, but the 27-year-old is also raising funds for Hillcrest Aids Centre Trust (HACT).

This is to honour the life of her uncle, George, who was HIV-positive and died in 2011.

The DHS Oldies Athletics Club member will also call on the experience of her father, Mike, who has raised more than R20 000 for the trust during his previous seven Comrades runs.

“I love a challenge and I’ve always wanted to do Comrades at some point. I was inspired by my father who got me into running. He has already completed seven Comrades Marathons and with my first, I thought why not run this together. Raising funds for HACT is also something close to our family’s heart. My uncle passed away when I was 13 from HIV. Seeing his journey, I realised how important access to care is.

“HIV has such a stigma and HACT does such amazing work in terms of awareness and supporting people living with HIV. Being a part of this journey is a way of not only keeping his memory alive but also contributes to making a profound difference in the lives of those impacted,” she said.

Jenna Saxby and her brother Warren, with their uncle George. Photo: Supplied

Lucky number eight

Supported by her mother along the route, Jenna also reflected on how the number eight has factored into her Comrades journey.

“I qualified for the Comrades at this year’s Balwin Sport Dolphin Coast Marathon. It wasn’t my longest marathon but it was my toughest, I just had a bad day on the route. The incredible thing is I qualified by eight seconds. Interestingly I tried to qualify for the Comrades at last year’s Balwin and missed it by eight seconds. This will also be my dad’s eighth Comrades Marathon, so there may be a bit of serendipity there,” she said.

Jenna Saxby and her father Mike will run this year’s Comrades Marathon together. Photo: Supplied

Community makes a difference

During her years of road running, Jenna has been a member of Hillcrest Villagers, the Pinetown & District Athletics Club and now DHS Oldies, where she has found incredible support.

“Honestly, Oldies is such an amazing community. They’ve been so supportive and the training runs have been amazing. The great thing is there are lots of experienced runners who have really taken us first-time Comrades runners under their wings and given us advice and helped with training. It really has been lovely to be a part of,” she said.

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