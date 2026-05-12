Club unity powers Amanzimtoti to Bowls SA Women’s Open victory

A team of talent, made up of members of the Amanzimtoti Bowling Club, overcame countless all-star fours squads in the Bowls South Africa Women’s Open and secured gold on Sunday (May 10).

South Coast Sun reports the tournament was played in the Durban district and across a dozen clubs, including Amanzimtoti Bowling Club on May 5.

Sticking to club chemistry

Team leader Susan Nel said open leagues often see pro-tier bowlers teaming up in all-star fours combinations.

“We decided to stick to our own club. We did exceptionally well because our team gelled together well and we had a fantastic dynamic. I am so proud of our team,” said Nel.

Strong support and setback

She said the team benefited from strong backing from the club, with a sea of red and yellow, the club’s colours, present at each leg of the tournament.

Nel was unable to play in the final due to injury, with Sarie Bisset stepping in as reserve. The team still came out on top to clinch gold.

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