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Club unity powers Amanzimtoti to Bowls SA Women’s Open victory

A close-knit Amanzimtoti Bowling Club team overcame all-star opposition and injury setbacks to claim gold at a national tournament.

9 hours ago
Nikhil Gopichand 1 minute read
Lesley Levy, Hilary Lindsay, Susan Nel, Nicky Stirzaker and Sarie Bisset. Photo: Supplied

A team of talent, made up of members of the Amanzimtoti Bowling Club, overcame countless all-star fours squads in the Bowls South Africa Women’s Open and secured gold on Sunday (May 10).

South Coast Sun reports the tournament was played in the Durban district and across a dozen clubs, including Amanzimtoti Bowling Club on May 5.

Sticking to club chemistry

Team leader Susan Nel said open leagues often see pro-tier bowlers teaming up in all-star fours combinations.

“We decided to stick to our own club. We did exceptionally well because our team gelled together well and we had a fantastic dynamic. I am so proud of our team,” said Nel.

Strong support and setback

She said the team benefited from strong backing from the club, with a sea of red and yellow, the club’s colours, present at each leg of the tournament.

Nel was unable to play in the final due to injury, with Sarie Bisset stepping in as reserve. The team still came out on top to clinch gold.

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9 hours ago
Nikhil Gopichand 1 minute read

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Nikhil Gopichand

With just over three years in community journalism, he is relatively new to the scene. He has a Bachelor of Arts, majoring in English Literature and Psychology. With the South Coast Sun, he focuses on a wide berth of beats, covering human-interest, sports and hard news stories. He has a particular affinity for photography, and a deep love for learning about people and the community.

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