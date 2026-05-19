Bramley North father aims for sub-7 Comrades and R8 600 charity goal

Bramley North resident Andile Ngcobo has pledged to raise more than R8 000 for Germiston Child Welfare during the 2026 edition of the Comrades Marathon.

Germiston City News reports this year will mark Ngcobo’s seventh Comrades Marathon, but with a new purpose.

In addition to aiming for a sub-seven-hour finish, the Joburg resident also hopes to raise funds and awareness for the child welfare organisation.

Running for a cause

Ngcobo plans to carry the organisation’s flag during the race and encourage support for the charity among his friends, colleagues and wider community.

He first entered and completed the Comrades Marathon in 2018 after participating in several parkrun events, which inspired him to take on bigger races and continue training seriously.

Ngcobo said he has pledged to raise at least R8 600, matching the overall distance of the 85.777km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

The race is set to take place on June 14, and Ngcobo said he hopes to exceed the fundraising target through additional support and donations.

“It is good to take on long-distance running with a purpose, aside from personal ambitions,” said Ngcobo.

Steady improvement

Over the years, Ngcobo has steadily improved his Comrades performances.

He earned a bronze medal in his debut race before improving his time to 9:45 the following year, shaving nearly an hour off his previous result.

After the Covid-19 hiatus, he returned to the event in 2022 and earned a Bill Rowan medal with a finishing time of 8:36.

In 2023, he achieved a silver medal after finishing in 7:24, and followed it up the next year with another silver medal in 7:23.

Last year, he completed the race in 8:04, earning him a Bill Rowan medal once again.

Balancing running and family life

Ngcobo admitted that balancing training, competitions, work and fatherhood has not been easy, but said he is grateful for the support he receives from his family and workplace.

“I train over the weekends and try to maintain a proper diet. It is not easy because running without the right nutrition can be fatal,” he said.

He added that he feels prepared for this year’s race after competing in the Two Oceans Marathon earlier this year.

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