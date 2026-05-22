Bafana’s Broos – ‘There will be players who are very disappointed’

'I think next week Monday or Tuesday we will still have some meetings and make sure we make the right choices,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos has admitted it will be his “most difficult” decision of all to cut his final squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals down to 26 players.

Broos revealed a 32-man preliminary squad on Thursday, but has to cut six players from the roster when the final squad is announced on Wedneday at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘An exciting time’

“It is an exciting time for me,” Broos told SABC Sport.

“A few weeks ago we made a list of 50 players and that was easy. Now we have the (32) players that will start the camp on Monday, that is always a bit more difficult.

“But the most difficult of all will be next week when we announced the 26 players. I am sure there will be players who are very disappointed but that is a choice I have to make. I have a good assistant in Helman (Mkhalele). So I think next week Monday or Tuesday we will still have some meetings and make sure we make the right choices.”

Broos faces tough decisions in most areas on who to take to Mexico. Bafana will play Mexico in Mexico City on June 11 in the World Cup’s opening match.

In the goalkeeping department, one of Siwelele’s Ricardo Goss, Orlando Pirates’ Sipho Chaine and Kaizer Chiefs’ Brandon Petersen is set to miss out.

Will Chiefs’ defenders remain?

At the back Kaizer Chiefs’ Bradley Cross and Thabiso Monyane have been brought into the preliminary squad, but will either survive the cut?

Philadelphia Union’s talented young defender Olwethu Makhanya could also miss out. He was called up to the preliminary squad for the friendlies against Panama at the end of March, but did not make the final cut.

In midfield, it looks likely to be a straight shootout between Chiefs’ Lebohang Maboe and Durban City’s Brooklyn Poggenpoel over who gets on the plane to Mexico. Both could also miss out, however, if Broos only takes four central midfielders.

Across the forward line, Iqraam Rayners, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Thapelo Maseko look to be among those who could also be left disappointed on Wednesday.