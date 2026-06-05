Springbok hero back in Knysna after Africa Cup Glory 

It was an emotional homecoming at George Airport on Monday (June 1) when Knysna’s rugby star, Siphenathi Yeko, was embraced by family and friends after returning as part of the victorious Springbok Women’s team that secured the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup title in Nairobi, Kenya.

According to Knysna-Plett Herald, Yeko played a key role in South Africa’s successful campaign, contributing five tries across the tournament and featuring as a versatile flyhalf and fullback.

Her attacking impact and game management proved vital for the Springbok Women.

South Africa defended their title with a hard-fought 35-20 victory over Kenya in the final on 31 May. Kenya made a strong start and led 8-7 at halftime, but the Springbok women responded with greater control, physicality and finishing power in the second half to turn the match in their favour and secure the trophy.

Their path to the final was equally convincing, opening their campaign with a commanding 64-5 win over Madagascar before overcoming a tougher challenge against Uganda, where they recovered from early pressure to claim a 47-20 victory.

Her local coach at Titans Academy, Aschin Klein, said the moment captured the true meaning of their work.

“This right here is the reason we do what we do. Every sacrifice and disappointment fades away when you witness a moment like this,” he said.

He said seeing Yeko’s family welcome her home was a testament to the academy’s mission of transforming lives through rugby and noted that their legacy is built not only on trophies, but on opportunity and development.

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