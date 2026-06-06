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Bordeaux president ‘very scared’ for Bok

Serious medical concerns have cast doubt over a Springbok forward's future rugby after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

1 minute ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read
Laurent Marti says he is deeply concerned about Jean-Luc Du Preez’s future in rugby.

Bordeaux Bègles president Laurent Marti says Springbok loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez should seriously consider retirement.

Du Preez joined the French club from the Sale Sharks ahead of the 2025-26 season but has managed just three appearances for the back-to-back Investec Champions Cup winners.

The 30-year-old has not played since January after suffering a head knock and continues to battle concussion-related issues.

Marti admits he is deeply concerned about Du Preez’s future in the game.

“I have serious doubts, but there are medical experts for that,” he told Sud Ouest. “If it were my son, I would ask him to stop because I’m very scared.

“It would be a huge loss for us because he’s exactly the kind of player who would have done us a lot of good.”

Also read: Concussion lawsuit could collapse

Du Preez has endured a frustrating run of injuries and setbacks over the past two years.

He missed out on the 2023 World Cup squad and has not played a Test since facing Argentina in August that year.

Just when it appeared he was set to re-establish himself in the Springbok setup last year, illness ruled him out of the Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies in Cape Town before a knee injury sidelined him ahead of the clash against the All Blacks at Eden Park.

The article Bordeaux president ‘very scared’ for Bok was first published on SA Rugby Magazine.

1 minute ago
SA Rugby Magazine 1 minute read

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