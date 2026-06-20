Videos: Bulls coach identifies key turning point in heavy URC final defeat

Vodacom Bulls coach Johan Ackermann believes a crucial phase of play in the opening minutes of the Vodacom URC final had a significant impact on the outcome. LINDIZ VAN ZILLA reports.

The Bulls were reduced to 14 men barely two minutes in at Croke Park last night after centre Canan Moodie received a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on as Leinster attacked.

The Irish side then knocked on deep inside their own half and the Bulls were given a scrum advantage, but played on as they sought to gain a foothold in the game.

However, it proved a costly decision.

A poor pass in midfield was dropped by flyhalf Handré Pollard and the ball was kicked ahead by Leinster wing Tommy O’Brien, who collected and ran in for the opening score.

From being on the attack, the Bulls were suddenly 7-0 down and still a man down.

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Missed opportunity

Ackermann felt the Bulls missed an opportunity to take valuable time out of Moodie’s sin-binning and, importantly, to test Leinster at scrum time, with the Bulls scrum the most potent in the URC.

“In hindsight, that’s probably the lesson. When you’ve got a yellow card and the opposition knocks on, you take the scrum. A minute or so comes off the yellow card and you back your scrum. The chances were probably better for us to get a penalty from the scrum in that situation,” Ackermann said.

Instead, the Bulls opted to play the advantage and it cost them.

ACKERS: We never gave ourselves a chance

Tone set early

Towards the end of the first half, the Bulls showed their prowess at scrum time when they sent the Leinster pack into reverse to earn a scrum penalty.

While Ackermann credited Leinster for a superb performance that resulted in a convincing 36-7 win, he said that key exchange set the tone for the game.

“If they don’t score there and the next five or 10 minutes stay scoreless, it’s still 0-0 and not 7-0. Then shortly afterwards we lost a lineout and they scored again. Suddenly it’s 12-0 and you’re chasing the game.

“Against a quality side like Leinster, those margins matter. We knew we had to be accurate, and unfortunately we weren’t.”

Looking ahead

Bulls president Willem Strauss told Caxton Network News they were outplayed by a world-class team.

“However, being able to have played in our fourth final in five years after a difficult start to our season remains a remarkable achievement!”

He said the URC squad will now begin its compulsory rest period before pre-season preparations ahead of the clash against the All Blacks on August 15.

“A huge number of our players will be joining the Springbok setup… We continue to be the province that grows and excells on every level of rugby in SA, a feat we can be extremely proud of.”

The post Ackers rues costly early turning point appeared first on SA Rugby magazine.

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