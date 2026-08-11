New Renault Duster set for SA launch

Renault South Africa will launch the new India-built Duster tomorrow (August 13) with local pricing and specifications set to be revealed.

The arrival follows confirmation in June that the first shipment of Indian-built Duster units was on its way to South Africa, marking the next chapter for the popular SUV in the local market.

While Renault has yet to confirm which engines will be offered locally, the Duster is available in international markets with three powertrain options.

The range includes a 1.3l four-cylinder turbopetrol engine producing 120 kW and 280 N.m, paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed dual-clutch transmission. A 1.0l three-cylinder turbopetrol engine develops 74 kW and 160 N.m and is available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The third option is an E-Tech 160 hybrid system combining a 1.8l four-cylinder petrol engine with electric motors powered by a 1.4 kWh battery. It produces a combined 118 kW and 205 N.m.

Renault has yet to announce the South African model line-up. In overseas markets, the Duster is offered in six versions: Authentic, Evolution, Adventure, Techno+, Iconic and Iconic Launch Edition.

The current Duster, which is built in Romania, is available locally in Zen, Intens and Zen 4WD specification, with prices ranging from R489 999 to R549 999.

Renault Group chief growth officer and Renault brand CEO Fabrice Cambolive said India had become an important part of the company’s international growth strategy.

“As part of the Renault International Game Plan 2027, we are making India a key pillar of our growth outside Europe. We now have a strong ecosystem in Chennai, bringing together design, engineering, manufacturing and local operations at the highest level, making India one of the most complete and powerful hubs in Renault’s global network,” he said.

“Today, we have the means to fully support our ambitions in India, to better understand customer expectations and to deliver products truly adapted to this market. The new Duster is the first step in Renault’s renewal in India.”

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