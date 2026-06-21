Bloemfontein nurse to represent SA at World Triathlon Multisport Championships

Before sunrise and long after her hospital shifts, Zan-Marie Terblanche is already in motion.

Bloemfontein Courant reports that a professional nurse at Mediclinic Bloemfontein by profession, she is also a determined triathlete and duathlete representing her city and country in endurance sport. The 36-year-old, who has spent the past 17 years in nursing, was recently nominated for the prestigious 2026 GSport Athlete of the Year Award.

She is set to represent South Africa at the World Triathlon Multisport Championships in Abu Dhabi in November. “Nursing was never just a career choice for me; it was a calling. From a young age, I knew I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives during their most vulnerable moments.”

From nursing to endurance sport

While healthcare became her profession, sport began as a personal challenge and a way to manage stress. Over time, that challenge grew into a passion for endurance sport. “The more I trained, the more I discovered what the human body and mind are capable of achieving through discipline and perseverance,” she says.

Balancing demanding shifts and training

Balancing nursing and competitive sport requires sacrifice and planning. Her weeks are filled with swimming, cycling, running, strength training and recovery sessions, all carefully arranged around demanding hospital shifts. “I don’t believe in waiting for perfect circumstances. Instead, I make the most of the time I have and focus on doing the best I can with what is in front of me.”

For Terblanche, success extends far beyond medals and podium finishes. “They represent countless sacrifices, early mornings, missed social events, and choosing discipline when it would have been easier to quit.”

Recognition and international stage

She believes both nursing and sport have shaped her life and taught her valuable lessons about perseverance. Being nominated for the GSport award is a milestone she accepts with gratitude. Terblanche hopes her story encourages others to pursue their dreams despite obstacles.

Message of perseverance

“Dream boldly. Work quietly. Stay consistent. And never give up on the life you know you are capable of creating.”

Terblanche wants to inspire others to pursue excellence by proving that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things through dedication and hard work.

“I am proud to be a nurse. I am proud to be an athlete. Most importantly, I am proud to show that ordinary people can achieve extraordinary things through dedication and hard work.”