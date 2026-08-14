Bafana star Thapelo Maseko set for European move

The news is that Bafana Bafana star Thapelo Maseko has joined Danish Champions, FC Copenhagen, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Reports said that what remains is for Maseko to agree personal terms as he is expected to fly out for his medical this weekend.

Maseko has been without a club, training alone since after the Fifa World Cup 2026. This Sebokeng-born soccer star was still contracted with Mamelodi Sundowns. To date, Sundowns loaned Maseko to Cyprus team AEL Limassol FC in a short-term contract. Maseko had two choices: rejoin Sundowns or extend his stay at AEL Limassol.

However, the problem started when Sundowns left Maseko behind in their pre-season tour to Australia.

Apparently, he was told that he was free to look elsewhere as he was not part of coach Miguel Cardoso’s plans.

However, Cardoso dismissed these allegations, saying he had a good relationship with the player and would love to have him in his team, but it was up to Maseko to make a decision.

With this performance, it will not be long before he returns to the field.

Maseko was one of the standout performers for Bafana Bafana at the World Cup. He scored a historic goal against South Korea, helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Last 32 for the first time.

No doubt, with this performance, it will not be long before he returns to the field.

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